The Kerala police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old teacher of a higher secondary school in Taliparamba, Kannur district for allegedly sexually assaulting students. The teacher has been identified as Faizal. The police have registered 5 cases against the accused on basis of statements from 5 students of classes 6 and 7. More statements are being recorded in the matter. Kerala High Court Advises Young Woman To Be Brave Like Malala Yousafzai, Says ‘No Need To Always Act As per Parents’ Wishes’.

Kerala | Faizal, a 52-year-old teacher in a higher secondary school in Taliparamba, Kannur dist arrested by Police for allegedly sexually assaulting students. Police have registered 5 cases on basis of statements from 5 students of classes 6 & 7. More statements are being taken. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

