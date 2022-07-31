In what can be seen as a ray of hope, the first reported Monkeypox patient in the country was discharged on Saturday night. The 35-year-old male UAE returnee from Kollam was treated in 17 days at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. State Health Minister Veena George said, "He's stable. His primary contacts also tested negative."

