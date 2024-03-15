The Kerala High Court in a recent verdict allowed doctor EA Ruvais, who had been accused of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend Shahana by making dowry demands ahead of the wedding, to continue his his post graduate medical course. The court contended that preventing Ruvais from completing his studies could result in irreversible damage to him. The Court issued an interim order instructing the medical college to allow him to resume his studies. Shahana, a postgraduate surgery student at Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly died by suicide in late 2023 after Ruvais canceled the wedding over hefty dowry demands. Ruvais' family stands accused of demanding 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car from Shahana's family. These demands were beyond the means of Shahana's family to fulfill. Kerala Shocker: Doctor Dies By Suicide After Groom Cancels Wedding Over Gold, Land and BMW in Dowry, State Health Minister Veena George Orders Probe.

Kerala High Court Allows Doctor EA Ruvais To Continue PG Degree:

