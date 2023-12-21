In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, police resorted to a lathi charge on Thursday, December 21, to disperse members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) ) engaged in a protest march. The police later detained the students. A video shared by news agency ANI depicts the chaotic scene that unfolded during the confrontation as the police used force to detain the protesting members of KSU. Kerala Students Fight Video Goes Viral: Slaps, Punches, Kicks Rain As Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Groups of Students.

Police Lathi-Charge at KSU Protest in Thiruvananthapuram

#WATCH | Kerala: Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) who were carrying out a protest march, in Thiruvananthapuram. Later they were detained by the Police. pic.twitter.com/J8IqqvuASR — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

