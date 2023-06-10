A disturbing video capturing a violent clash between two student groups, involving around 20 students in Kerala has emerged recently. The footage reveals a chaotic scene with over 20 students engaged in a brawl, resulting in serious injuries to two individuals. The motive behind the altercation remains unclear till now. In the video, the students can be observed slapping and punching one another, inflicting further harm. Shockingly, amidst the scuffle, a student accidentally fell into a drain, prompting some boys to mercilessly assault him. Another student recorded this distressing street fight and subsequently shared it across social media platforms, causing it to go viral. Video: Brawl at Wedding in Alappuzha After Guests Not Served ‘Pappadams’ for Second Time, Ruckus Causes Damages Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Watch Video: Kerala Students Fight

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)