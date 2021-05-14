Today 34,694 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. 93 death occurred, taking death toll to 6243. With 31,319 new recoveries, the total recoveries in the state rise to 16,36,790. A total of 1,31,375 samples were tested during the last 24 hours: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

