The house of union minister V Muraleedharan was attacked by unknown assailants in Kerala. The assailants vandalised the window glasses of the BJP leader's house in Ulloor. Further, blood stains were found on the steps leading to the balcony, according to a report in IANS. The medical college police have launched a probe into the incident. Kerala Police Clamps Down On Anti-Social Elements with Arrest of Over 2,500 People Across State.

V Muraleedharan’s House Vandalised:

Kerala | Stones pelted by unidentified people at the house of Union Minister V Muraleedharan in Thiruvananthapuram. Police investigation underway. Further details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

