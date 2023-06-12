A woman has filed a Habeas Corpus petition with the Kerala High Court, claiming that her lesbian partner's parents forced them to split up. The petitioner has asked for her partner's return in a request. On June 6, a division bench comprising Justices PB Suresh Kumar and CS Sudha heard the case. On June 19, when the case would be heard again, the police were ordered to bring the petitioner's partner before the court. The petitioner's partner's parents were also served with notice by the court, and a response was requested from them. Both the petitioners, the woman stated, come from orthodox Muslim households, and when their families learned of their relationship, they made a great effort to keep them apart. Same-Sex Marriage Case Hearing: Centre Urges Supreme Court to Make States and Union Territories Parties to Proceedings on Pleas on Plea Seeking Recognition of Gay Marriages.

Kerala Woman Alleges Her Lesbian Partner Being Illegally Detained by Her Family

