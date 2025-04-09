Shreyas Iyer started the IPL 2025 with two great knocks but he has now registered consecutive failures and Khaleel Ahmed had a big contribution in that. Punjab Kings lost a wicket early against Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur and Shreays had to come in. Khaleel used the conditions to his advantage and knocked over the stumps of Shreyas with a lethal inswinger. After the dismissal Khaleel also celebrated animatedly. Fans loved to see it and made it viral on social media. Priyansh Arya Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL History, Notches Up His Maiden Hundred During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Khaleel Ahmed Cleans Up Shreyas Iyer With Lethal Inswinger

