Noor Khan, a government school teacher from Gavla village in Indore division’s Khargone district, retired after 43 years of dedicated service, leaving a profound impact on the community. Beginning his career in the late 1980s, Khan worked tirelessly to educate children in an era marked by poverty, illiteracy, and conservatism, going beyond textbooks to teach discipline, ethics, and life values. His heartfelt farewell ceremony went viral on social media, showing villagers garlanding him, giving speeches, and shedding tears as they accompanied him through the village. Students, parents, and neighbours gathered not only to bid him goodbye but to honour a life devoted to nurturing young minds and inspiring generations. Who Is HB Karibasamma? All About 85-Year-Old Retired Teacher Who May Become First Beneficiary of Right To Die With Dignity in Karnataka.

Khargone Teacher Retires After 43 Years, Village Bids Tearful Farewell

In the village of Gavla, located in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a deeply emotional moment unfolded. Noor Khan, a government school teacher who had devoted 43 years of continuous service, was finally bidding farewell. He began his journey as a teacher in the late… pic.twitter.com/q1wXGdlEBF — The Better India (@thebetterindia) September 5, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashiq pathan (@fit.with.aashiq)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)