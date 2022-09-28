In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a king cobra was seen at a police station in Jalaun. According to reports, police officials called a snake catcher after a King Cobra was seen coming out of the police station. After the incident, police officials called a snake catcher to catch the snake. In the video, the snake catcher can be seen trying to calm the cobra as cops and other onlookers watched. Reports also said that three days ago too, a snake had come out of the police station's room. Disturbing Video: Youths on Bike Come Under Truck Tyre After Man Opens Car’s Door Suddenly, Bengaluru Police Share CCTV Footage With Important Message.

King Cobra at Police Station in UP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)