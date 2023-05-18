Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday has replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union Law and Justice Minister in a major Cabinet reshuffle. Meghwal will also get existing portfolios of Rijiju apart from the Law and Justice Ministry as a part of this rejig. Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. Same-Sex Marriage: Not Interfering in Personal Lives of Citizens but Institution of Marriage Matter of Policy, Says Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

New Law Minister

