Kochi, February 8: A tragic incident occurred near Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, where a three-year-old boy from Rajasthan lost his life after falling into a garbage pit. The child, who was part of a group visiting the airport with his parents, fell into the pit near a cafeteria opposite Arrival Terminal 1 on Wednesday, February 5.

According to a report by India Today, The deceased, identified as Rithan, was a three-year-old boy from Rajasthan. He had accompanied his parents and a group to Cochin International Airport. While his parents were inside the cafeteria having food, Rithan was playing outside with his brother.

As soon as the parents realized their child was missing, they frantically began searching for him with the assistance of airport security personnel. Despite their desperate efforts, they were unable to locate him immediately. It was only after reviewing footage from CCTV cameras that they spotted the child walking toward the garbage pit.

The child was quickly pulled out of the pit and taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. In response to the tragedy, airport authorities have now covered the pit with a plastic sheet to prevent similar accidents in the future.