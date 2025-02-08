(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Kochi: 3-Year-Old Boy from Rajasthan Falls Into Garbage Pit Near Cochin International Airport, Dies During Treatment
A three-year-old boy from Rajasthan tragically lost his life after falling into a garbage pit near Cochin International Airport. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2025 03:34 PM IST