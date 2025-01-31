Kochi, January 31: The mother of 15-year-old Mihir Ahammed, who died by suicide on January 15 in Kochi, Kerala, has filed a police complaint seeking an impartial investigation into the severe ragging and bullying her son endured at Global Public School, Ernakulam. She has also approached the Director General of Police (DGP), the Chief Minister’s Office, and the Child Welfare Commission, alleging harassment by the Vice Principal of his previous school.

In a social media post, Mihir’s mother, Rajna PM, revealed that her son was physically assaulted, verbally abused, and humiliated by a gang of students, reported Mathrubhumi. On his last day, he was forced to lick a toilet seat and had his head pushed into a flushing toilet. She also alleged that Mihir faced racist bullying due to his skin colour. Bengaluru: Teenage Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Coming Late From New Year Party, Body Found Hanging.

Rajna accused the school of intimidating students to protect its reputation, citing the deletion of a social media page ‘Justice for Mihir’, created by his friends. Screenshots shared by Rajna showed Mihir’s schoolmates mocking his death in chat groups. She further alleged that even after his death, the cruelty continued, with a screenshot of a chat showing a group of students celebrating his death with the message, “fxxk nigga he actually died.” Shivpuri Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh, Leaves Video Alleging Teacher Forced Him To Drink Beer.

A First Information Report (FIR) has reportedly been registered against Mihir’s classmates. However, his family fears that delays in gathering digital evidence may allow the accused to erase proof.

“I beg for justice for Mihir. His death must not go in vain,” Rajna wrote, urging authorities to take strict action and prevent such tragedies in the future.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).