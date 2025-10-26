Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife and singer Amruta Fadnavis has unveiled her latest spiritual track titled “Koi Bole Ram Ram”, a soulful rendition inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of universal oneness. Describing it as her “first shabad”, Amruta shared the song on X with a heartfelt note highlighting the harmony among religions. “We may call upon Ram, Allah or Hari, yet the truth remains One,” she wrote, stressing that music and prayer transcend boundaries to unite humanity through love and peace. The composition celebrates the essence of spirituality, reminding listeners that while names and paths may differ, the divine truth remains the same. Who Is Amruta Fadnavis? All About Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Takes Oath for 3rd Time.

Amruta Fadnavis Releases ‘Koi Bole Ram Ram’ Promoting Unity of Faith

I'm honoured to share my very first shabad : “Koi Bole Ram Ram…” A deeply divine experience inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message: we may call upon Ram, Allah or Hari, yet the truth remains One. In music and prayer, we transcend differences — discovering that the essence of… pic.twitter.com/EnAtQrAriL — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Amruta Fadnavis). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)