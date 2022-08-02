A woman hurled a shoe at former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee outside the ESI hospital on Tuesday. The incident happened when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials took Chatterjee to the ECI hospital for a checkup. "I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head," the woman who threw a shoe was quoted as saying.

Check Tweet:

