The fire broke out inside the 3C departure terminal building in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International on Wednesday evening. At least two fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. "There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm". "All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area". "Check-in and operation have been resumed now", said Airport Authority of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata. Further details awaited. MP: Fire Breaks out at Vegatable-fruit Market in Indore.

Fire breaks out at Kolkata Airport's 3C departure terminal building: Airport official to ANI — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Visuals From the Kolkata Airport

Fire was reported at the security check-in area of the Kolkata airport today. Visuals show a section in the check-in area in flames, with airport authorities evacuating people. https://t.co/9kRwRVdWu6 pic.twitter.com/vGb1WopFFT — NDTV (@ndtv) June 14, 2023

