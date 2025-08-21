Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the region (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of West Bengal's Kolkata today, August 22. Multiple videos shared by the news agency ANI show waterlogging in several areas of Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the region. The viral clip showed waterlogging in the Naktala area and Kalikapur Road, among others. The video also showed commuters facing difficulties as the roads remained submerged, leading to disruption of traffic and daily life. ‘Shramshree’ Scheme: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches New Rehabilitation Initiative; to Provide INR 5,000 Monthly Aid for Returning Bengali Migrant Workers.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the region. (Visuals from Kalikapur Road) pic.twitter.com/8LNH69rYsy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Visuals From Kalikapur Road

#WATCH | West Bengal: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Kolkata after heavy rainfall in the region. (Visuals from Kalikapur Road) pic.twitter.com/lKHZ1i4KP7 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Waterlogging in Naktala Area

Kolkata, West Bengal: Following heavy rains, waterlogging has occurred in the Naktala area pic.twitter.com/SJK1N0S0c9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2025

