A massive fire broke out in the textile market near the new bus stand (Mofussil Bus Stand) in Kerala's Kozhikode on Sunday evening, May 18. Kerala Minister AK Saseendran confirmed that the blaze is still ongoing and is largely under control, with no casualties reported so far. He urged the public to cooperate with authorities and avoid the area for safety reasons. Rescue and firefighting operations remain the top priority as officials work to fully douse the flames, he added. The fire was first spotted around 5 pm on the second floor of a shopping complex that houses the textile outlet. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke and flames billowing from the upper floors, soon engulfing the entire building. Kerala Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Market Near New Bus Stand in Kozhikode, Firefighters Rushed to Scene (Watch Videos).

Kozhikode Fire incident | Kerala Minister AK Saseendran says, "The massive fire that broke out at the new bus stand (Mofussil Bus Stand) in Kozhikode this evening is ongoing. Intensive efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. I urge everyone to cooperate fully with… pic.twitter.com/FxqJ8GDkOM — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

#WATCH Kerala | Fire fighting operations are underway after a fire broke out in the textile market near the New Bus Stand in Kozhikode earlier today pic.twitter.com/xWp94GSrja — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

