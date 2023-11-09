Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao fell down from a vehicle, among others during an election rally in Nizamabad district’s Armoor region on Thursday, November 9. Further details about the accident are awaited. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. BJP Leader Jagdish Jaiswal Falls From Stage While Speaking Soon After MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Centrestage in Khargone (Watch Video).

KT Rama Rao Falls Off Vehicle During Poll Campaigning

#WATCH | Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao fell down from a vehicle during an election rally in Armoor, Nizamabad district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FSNREb5bZZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

