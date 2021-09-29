A bizarre incident was captured on camera in Madhya Pradesh where a BJP leader fell down from a stage with a massive thud while speaking at an event. According to the visuals in a video clip, BJP leader Jagdish Jaiswal fell down as soon as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came on the stage in Khargone. Jaiswal was seen speaking and walking forward on the stage when the incident happened. The BJP leader did not realise that he was at the edge of the stage, which lead to his fall.

