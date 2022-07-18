A private school in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru received a bomb threat through email on Monday. According to police, the bomb threat was sent to a school located in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar. A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad and jurisdiction police were rushed to the school and they inspected each and every corner of the school premises. Students were evacuated from school as preventive measure. Further investigation into the incident is on.

Check Tweet:

K'taka | A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected school premises. Students made to vacate school premises: Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

B'luru | I received the info today morning &immediately contacted the police. The school premises have been vacated. Bomb disposal squad present there. I think it is a hoax call: DK Shivkumar, Cong leader & Chairman, National Hill View Public School, on bomb threat to the school pic.twitter.com/A1EUY0QENm — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

