Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested by Mumbai Police on February 7 and sent to judicial custody by Andheri court. As per a report by ANI, an FIR has been filed against Adil for allegedly raping an Iranian student. The student accused him of raping her in Mysuru. Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Arrested And Sent To Judicial Custody After Actress Files FIR Against Him.

Adil Khan Durrani Case

K'taka | FIR lodged against Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani for allegedly raping an Iranian student in Mysuru. The student accused Durrani of raping, threatening & blackmailing her, alleging that he developed a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

