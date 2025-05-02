Residents of Prateek Grand City in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, staged a protest and blocked the road after a drain wall collapsed, causing severe waterlogging in the basements of residential towers. According to residents, the incident occurred on Wednesday, and since then, no concrete action has been taken by authorities or the builder. Video footage from the scene shows ankle-deep water filling the basements, sparking concerns about structural damage to the towers. Residents allege that the flooding has persisted for over 24 hours and is weakening the foundation of the buildings, posing serious safety risks. Ghaziabad: Cockroaches Found Crawling Over Pani Puri at Famous Kaleva Restaurant, Viral Video Exposes Alarming Hygiene Lapses.

Drain Wall Collapse Fills Prateek Grand City Basements with Water

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Residents of Prateek Grand city complex in Siddharth Vihar blocked the road after drain wall collapsed, flooding the basements of the society’s residential towers. Residents say basements have been waterlogged since yesterday, but no steps have been taken, and… pic.twitter.com/UXTSTWtug0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)