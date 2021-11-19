Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many leaders today paid tributes to Rani Laxmi Bai on Her 193rd Birth Anniversary. Rani Laxmi Bai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe. She played an important role in the 1857's first war of Independence.

Check Politicians' Messages on Rani Laxmi Bai's Birth Anniversary:

I bow to the valorous Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. She has a special place in the history of India. Her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. I look forward to being in Jhansi later today to attend programmes relating to boosting India’s defence sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

प्रथम स्वाधीनता संग्राम की महान वीरांगना, भारतीय तेजस्विता एवं स्वाभिमान की प्रतीक, अद्भुत पराक्रमी, कुशल संगठनकर्ता, नारी शक्ति की अप्रतिम उदाहरण झाँसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटिशः नमन। आपका त्यागमय जीवन प्रत्येक भारतीय के लिए अनुकरणीय है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 18, 2021

नारी शक्ति की प्रतीक वीरांगना रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। 1857 की क्रांति की जब भी बात होगी रानी लक्ष्मी के साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को बेहद सम्मान से याद किया जाएगा। देशवासियों विशेषतः युवाओं व महिलाओं के लिए वे सदैव प्रेरणा पुंज रहेंगी।#RaniLakshmiBai — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) November 19, 2021

