In Aizawl, Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has been sworn in as the Chief Minister in a ceremony held on Friday, December 8. The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, is taking place at the Raj Bhavan complex. Additionally, 11 other ZPM leaders are set to be sworn in as ministers. Lalduhoma Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Zoram People's Movement Leader to be Sworn-In as New Chief Minister of Mizoram.

Lalduhoma Swearing-In Ceremony

#WATCH | Aizawl, Mizoram: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram as the swearing-in ceremony begins pic.twitter.com/oCMbU2xVSf — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

