Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premium League (IPL) chief, has finally heard why former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was detained for two years and bailed later. It was all about the 'modi' surname. He has finally ranted on social media, asking how Rahul Gandhi, now an ordinary man after his detention from parliament, dares to call Lalit Modi a fugitive. Further, he called him 'papu'. "I have decided to take him at least to court in the UK right away," he said. He also challenges him to "come up with solid evidence" to save himself. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: German Foreign Ministry Reacts to Congress Leader’s Disqualification, Says ‘Expect Democratic Principles’.

Lalit Modi To Sue Rahul Gandhi

i see just about every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?and when was i to date ever convicted of same. unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing… — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 30, 2023

