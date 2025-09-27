Panic spread in Jakkasandra, southern Bengaluru, on Friday after a ground-plus-four-storey under-construction building began to tilt dangerously. Built on a cramped 750-sqft plot, the structure violated multiple city bylaws. The Bengaluru South City Corporation confirmed it was illegal and had issued several notices since August 2024, including orders for evacuation and demolition. Officials said the owner had promised to demolish the building in September 2024 but instead continued construction, adding electrical and plumbing works, reported Deccan Herald. Despite oral warnings and another notice in July 2025, construction persisted. Recently, the owner again sought time for evacuation, and partial vacating had begun. The corporation has assured residents it is closely monitoring the site and will ensure safe, swift demolition to prevent any mishap. Locals remain fearful as the unstable building looms over nearby homes. Bengaluru Shocker: Shop Owner and Staff Drag, Kick, and Slap Woman in Broad Daylight for Allegedly Stealing Sarees Near KR Market; Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Leaning Illegal Building Sparks Panic in Bengaluru’s Jakkasandra

Qutab Minar of Bengaluru A Ground plus five-floor building, constructed on a mere 750 sq. ft. plot in Jakkasandra, has reportedly tilted dangerously to one side, causing panic among neighbors and drawing the attention of local authorities. The owner is alleged to have illegally… pic.twitter.com/SNBQ7gfyc0 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

