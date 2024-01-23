In a shocking incident, a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport in Mizoram today, January 23. Speaking about the incident, Mizoram DGP said six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. "14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital," the DGP added. Lengpui Airport Accident: Burmese Aircraft To Evacuate Myanmar Soldiers Allegedly Overshoots in Mizoram, Eight Crew Members Injured (See Pics and Video).

Burmese Army Plane Crashes at Lengpui Airport

Mizoram | Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/AUXmOmCR2x — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)