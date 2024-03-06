A 12-year-old boy showed remarkable bravery and presence of mind when he trapped a leopard inside an office cabin in a wedding hall in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The boy, Mohit Ahire, is the son of a security guard who works at the hall. He came face to face with the leopard on Tuesday morning when the animal entered the premises from a nearby forest. Ahire quickly ran inside the office and locked the door behind him, leaving the leopard trapped inside. He then alerted his father and the forest officials, who arrived at the scene and tranquilised the leopard. The boy and the leopard were unhurt in the incident, which drew nationwide attention and praise for Ahire’s courage. Leopard Escapes Pune Zoo: Big Cat That Escaped Quarantine Centre Spotted Taking Stroll Inside Facility, Search Continues (Watch Video).

Leopard in Malegaon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)