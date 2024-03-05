A male leopard that escaped its closure at the rescue and rehabilitation centre at Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park was spotted taking a stroll in a particular section of the facility in the wee hours of Tuesday, March 5. As per the authorities, that was the last sighting of the leopard. During the regular rounds, a staffer noticed the leopard missing from its enclosure at about 9 am on Monday, March 4. The leopard was brought from Hampi in Karnataka about three months ago in an animal exchange programme. Meanwhile, the rescue operation is still underway. Leopard on Loose in Pune: Big Cat Escapes From Quarantine Centre Near Zoo in Maharashtra.

