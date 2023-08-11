A leopard was scared away by a pack of stray dogs in Pune's Shirur. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the leopard could be seen on the prowl and trying to enter the house when it encountered a sleeping dog. The big cat attacked the canine and took it away in its jaws. However, after hearing the dog's cries, other dogs rushed to its rescue. Following the face-off, the leopard let go of the dog and ran away. Leopard in Mumbai Video: Big Cat Enters Farm in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, Runs Away With Chicken.

Pack of Stray Dogs Scare Away Leopard

