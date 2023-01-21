No one would want to imagine that they would come face to face with a leopard. However one such video has gone viral from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama which shows a leopard prowling near a road in Baghander. However, as soon as the the man takes the camera near the wild animal, it runs away towards the forest. Wildlife officials have been patrolling the forest area to ascertain whether there is any shortage of water or food in those forests that is forcing the big cat to move towards human habitats. Leopard Sighted at Ajnara Le Garden Society in Greater Noida, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

A leopard is caught on camera in Baghander, Sangerwani in Pulwama district. pic.twitter.com/cgvbcBMQfM — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) January 21, 2023

