A leopard was spotted in Hyderabad early Tuesday morning, July 29, sparking concern among locals. CCTV footage captured the big cat emerging from behind a bush and calmly crossing a road near the military area in Ibrahim Bagh, under the Golconda limits. The sighting has raised alarm, especially due to the proximity to residential and sensitive zones. Forest officials and local authorities have launched an investigation to track the animal’s movement. Leopard Attack in Tirupati: Riders Escape Narrowly After Big Cat Suddenly Pounces on Moving Bike in Andhra Pradesh, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Leopard Spotted Near Golconda

A Leopard Spotted in #Hyderabad The #leopard was seen crossing the road in #IbrahimBagh near military area in #Golconda limits in the early hours of this morning, caught on #CCTV Forest officials and local authorities are investigating.#BigCat #wildlife pic.twitter.com/WPq1WPRNtR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 28, 2025

