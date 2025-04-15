The Supreme Court today, April 15, rejected a plea challenging the use of Urdu on the signboard of a Municipality in Maharashtra. "Let us make friends with Urdu and every language," the top court said. The apex court also said that language is not a religion but belongs to a community, region, and people. The top court further said that we must rejoice in our diversity, including our many languages. ‘She Herself Invited Trouble’ Remark: Supreme Court Raises Objection to Allahabad High Court’s Observation That Rape Victim Invited Trouble, Cautions Judges Against Inappropriate Observations.

Language Belongs to a Community and Not to a Religion

