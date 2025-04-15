Today, April 15, the Supreme Court cautioned judges against making inappropriate observations in cases involving sexual violence against women. The Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih took exception to a recent observation made by the Allahabad High Court which said that the woman herself had invited trouble and was responsible for the alleged rape committed against her. It must be noted that Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Allahabad HC had made this comment on March 11 while granting bail to an accused who was arrested in December 2024 for alleged rape of a woman he had met at a bar in Hauz Khas, Delhi. While commenting on the observation, the apex court said that although the grant of bail is the discretion of the judge depending on the facts of each case, such unwarranted observations against the complainant should be avoided. "There is another order now by another judge. Yes bail can be granted. But what is this discussion that 'she herself invited trouble etc'. One has to be careful when saying such things especially on this side (judges)," Justice Gavai added. ‘She Herself Invited Trouble and Was Also Responsible for It’: Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Raping Woman.

'Such Unwarranted Observations Against the Complainant Should Be Avoided'

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

