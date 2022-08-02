Lieutenant General Daljit Singh who is currently serving as the Director General of Medical Services for the Indian Army has been appointed as Honorary Surgeon to the President of India, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

Check Tweet:

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Medical Services (Army) has been appointed as Honorary Surgeon to the President of India: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/lgyPfm3Weh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

