Local train movements on Central Railway affected on Wednesday after overhead wire damaged due to hitting unknown object near Asangaon station. Trains going towards Kasara are being taken back from Vashind till the restoration of traffic in the affected section.

The Overhead wire steady arm has been damaged due to hitting some object to the wire mast near Asangaon station. Local trains going towards Kasara are being taken back from Vashind till the restoration of traffic in the affected section. Train held up 02534. Time 10.02 am onwards. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)