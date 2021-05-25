Lockdown in Kalaburagi District From May 27 to May 30, Only Essential Services Allowed

The strict lockdown will be implemented in the district for three days from May 27th 6am to May 30th 6am. The lockdown will restrict everything except essential goods and services: Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi (Karnataka)#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

