All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and candidate from Hyderabad constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi filed his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, April 19. Owaisi recently announced that the AIMIM and the National Uday Party (NUP) have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Puchchra, Dalit, Muslim (PDM) is the new front that will run for 35 seats in the Lok Sabha. The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, which declined to form an alliance with the BJP, also received backing from the AIMIM. 'Government of Particular Community, Religion': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Raises Concerns About Religious Bias in Lok Sabha During Ram Temple Discussion (Watch Video).

Asaduddin Owaisi Files His Nomination From Hyderabad

AIMIM President & candidate from Hyderabad constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi files nomination for Lok Sabha elections. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/YgqAvjd7Sh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)