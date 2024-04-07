Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress has released the names of three candidates in West Bengal on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The grand old party has fielded Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia, and Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal. The voting for the General Polls in the state will take place in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Meanwhile, the results for the polls are expected to be declared on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Declares Names for Three Seats in Madhya Pradesh, Fields Two Ex-MLAs.

Congress Announces Names of Three Candidates for LS Polls in West Bengal

