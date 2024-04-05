The Congress Party released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at AICC headquarters in Delhi on Friday, April 5, 2024. The manifesto said that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. “Congress will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. We will encourage reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned”, it added. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Likely To Release Manifesto for General Polls on April 5.

Congress Releases Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

