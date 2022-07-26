Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Meanwhile, the house has been adjourned for the day to meet again at 11 am tomorrow, July 27.

Check Tweet:

Lok Sabha passes The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill 2022. House adjourned to meet again at 11am tomorrow, 27th July. — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)