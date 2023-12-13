As two intruders caused havoc in the Lok Sabha by throwing gas canisters near the MPs, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted a picture of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The caption suggested that Rahul Gandhi was calm and fearless amid the commotion in the House after the unexpected assault by two young men in the Parliament. On December 13, the same date as the fatal parliamentary attacks in 2001, a huge security breach occurred when two men with “colour crackers” or smoke canisters disrupted the House, and two others shouted slogans outside the parliament. Security Breach in Parliament: INDIA Parties Stage Walkout After Amit Shah Refuses To Speak on Lok Sabha Security Lapse.

Rahul Gandhi Unflustered Amid Ruckus in Parliament

