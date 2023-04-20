A video of two bikers snatching the gold chain from a woman just outside her residence in broad daylight has surfaced on social media. The clip also shows how the woman clings to hope and tries to fight back one of the armed assailants. The incident reportedly took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Miscreants Snatch Rs 80,000 Gold Chain From Woman’s Neck in Kharghar (Watch Video).

Bikers Rob Woman’s Gold Chain at Gunpoint

In UP's Lucknow, two armed assailants robbed a woman of her gold chain at gun point at the main gate of her house. The woman on scooter can be seen confronting one of the assailants who later fled on the motorcycle. The broad day light incident happened in Krishnanagar area. pic.twitter.com/M6YOmr7nEQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 20, 2023

