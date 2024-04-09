A massive fire broke out in Khanij Bhavan at Gokhale Marg, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. According to the initial report, fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are currently underway. Further details are awaited. Lucknow Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mineral Building, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Lucknow Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in Khanij Bhavan at Gokhale Marg, in Lucknow. Fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mbc72ZbiCI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2024

