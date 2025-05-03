In a deeply disturbing incident reported from the state capital, a newlywed woman shocked her in-laws after she revealed that she was already pregnant, and that the unborn child was fathered by her brother. According to sources, the woman’s health began to deteriorate shortly after she arrived at her in-laws’ home following her wedding. Concerned, her husband took her to a doctor for a check-up, where it was revealed that she was pregnant. Taken aback by the news, the husband questioned her about the pregnancy, to which the woman bravely confessed that her brother was responsible. She claimed that before the marriage, her brother had repeatedly raped her. Despite informing her parents about the abuse, they allegedly silenced her and forced her to remain quiet about the matter. Now, with support from her in-laws, the woman has filed a formal complaint against her brother, bringing the horrific ordeal to the attention of the police. Lucknow Horror: Auto Driver Kidnaps, Rapes and Murders Woman; Manhunt Underway (Watch Video).

Woman Reveals Pregnancy From Repeated Rape by Real Brother Before Marriage

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

