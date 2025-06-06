Lucknow Metro Station Rape Case: Accused Deepak Verma Caught on CCTV Abducting 2.5-Year-Old Girl, Video Surfaces After His Death in Police Encounter

A chilling CCTV video has emerged on social media, showing the accused Deepak Verma abducting a 2.5-year-old girl from Lucknow metro station, where she was sleeping next to her parents. The short 12-second clip captures Verma running toward a lift with the victim in his arms. Reportedly, the accused brutally raped the girl and left her in the lift to die. The victim was later found in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently under medical observation. As per Alambagh's Deputy Commissioner of Police, they swiftly launched a probe, scanning CCTV cameras and identifying the accused through the number plate of his vehicle. Reportedly, after intense efforts to trace and apprehend Verma, he was killed in a police encounter earlier today, June 6. Lucknow Shocker: Toddler Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Alambagh Area, Left Unconscious Under Metro Bridge; Probe Underway.

CCTV Captures Metro Station Abduction in Lucknow

CCTV footage shows suspect Deepak Verma abducting the 2.5 year-old-girl who was sleeping next to her parents in UP's Lucknow. The girl, fighting for her life in the hospital, was brutally raped and left to die. Suspect Verma was killed in encounter earlier today. https://t.co/f0A3g60g2f pic.twitter.com/7s6oIXb31d — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 6, 2025

Lucknow Rape Accused Killed in Encounter, Say Police

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

