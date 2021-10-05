The Lucknow police on Tuesday has announced that it has imposed restrictions under section 144 of CrPC till November 8. The police says that the imposition of the restrictions is to maintain the law and order situation and to ensure the adherence of COVID-19 guidelines in view of the upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and also the farmers' protest.

