In a disturbing incident in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City, a man named Achit was attacked by a group of men who later tried to run him over. The assailants dragged his two-wheeler under their car for nearly a kilometre along Shaheed Path. The terrifying scene, captured by Achit himself, and another commuter’s video, shows sparks flying as the bike is pulled. The incident reportedly occurred around midnight. A case has been registered, and police are using the car’s registration details from the viral footage to identify and arrest the culprits. Mumbai Road Rage: Man Killed in Ghatkopar For Overtaking; Murder Case Filed, Hunt for Accused Underway.

Man’s Bike Dragged by Car in Lucknow

प्रकरण में थाना सुशान्त गोल्फ सिटी पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है। अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) May 27, 2025

